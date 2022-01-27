Snow Friday: Not much, but roads still can be very slick

(WOWK) — Snow amounts from the next cold front and snow storm are expected to be light in the WOWK-TV viewing area but that doesn’t mean roads won’t be slick at times.

Some light snow falls from Ohio into West Virginia and northeast Kentucky with light amounts by Friday morning but roads could be slick especially in more rural areas where roads are untreated. Less than an inch of snow is expected in these areas by morning.

Expected road conditions Friday morning

Then the focus shifts to areas mainly in West Virginia and southeast Kentucky through the afternoon and evening. Air and road temperatures should be well above freezing, with air temps topping out in the mid 30s and pavement temps reaching into the mid to upper 30s at least. So you’ll see snow falling in many areas but roads will likely melt much of that snow, leaving many roads just wet through the afternoon.

Expected road conditions Friday afternoon – mainly wet

The snow will stop early around Huntington then in mid afternoon around Charleston and shut down for the most part after midnight in the high mountains of West Virginia. The wet roads can easily flash-freeze Friday night as temperatures will fall fast below freezing and the ground will give up heat rapidly after 7 p.m.

Expected road temperatures Friday night at 8:00 p.m.

Snow amounts will vary highly, even within the zones you see listed on the map below. The main thing to consider is impact and timing. Much of the snow will melt during the day Friday on the roads but that water and slush can freeze rapidly late Friday night making for possible icy impacts for drivers. The snow that does stick, will stick on the grass and any other cold surface like a cold car top, patio deck, etc.

Snow forecast (mainly for grassy surfaces) Friday-Saturday morning

The temperature will run cold until Sunday afternoon, then highs jump into the 50s by Tuesday. Stay on top of the rapidly changing conditions by downloading the free StormTracker 13 weather app from the link listed below.