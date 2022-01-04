Snow on the way for Thursday

(WOWK) — Snow is in the forecast for Thursday into early Friday.

HOW MUCH SNOW? Our first look at this takes into account that some of the initial snow will melt Thusday afternoon, so even though you can find models with more, we factored in some melting. Also, this can change but this is our first call below.

The reason things could change a little bit is because the actual system responsible for the coming snow is just now crossing from the Pacific Ocean into the United States where more observations and readings are taken and fed into weather models.

Upper level support for the storm swings through on Thursday into Friday.

The surface low pressure is set to move rapidly from Oregon to north Texas by Thursday morning.

The low races to the north and east and slides into our general area within the next 12 hours, helping to create snow in the region.

Recent models indicate that heavy snow will be flying across most of the WOWK-TV area during the evening commute time frame and beyond. This means road conditions would likely deteriorate through the night and become slicker.

Another way to look at the forecast is through the Winter Storm Severity Index. Impacts are expected to be moderate Thursday evening which means we should expect slow travel and even think about avoiding unnecessary travel. This condition is said to “typically result in disruptions to daily life.” The orange coded area is where we should see those kinds of wintry conditions.

Temperatures after the snow will really take a dive on Friday. Highs will only be in the 20s so much of the snow will not melt until Saturday.

A fun way the StormTracker 13 meteorologists like to look at impact is also the “Snowman Meter.”

The snow can be hazardous but can also be a lot of fun. Be safe, enjoy the scenery and plan to slow down for safety. Be sure to stay up to date on any possible changes to the forecast by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here: