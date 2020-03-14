Snow possible in some counties Saturday evening, rain likely elsewhere

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – March is a month of rapid weather change from wet to dry, warm to cold and this weekend we can see all of those items and even a little snow tossed in for good measure.

An accordion-effect of cold to warm temperatures is set to leave most of the I-64 corridor and points south in Kentucky and West Virginia with just rain while parts of Ohio and West Virginia will likely see snow.

Predictor model output for 7:20 p.m. Saturday WOWK image

The rain/snow line appears to be generally near the Athens-Parkersburg, U.S. Route 50 area with a wintry mix down to about the Jackson-Ripley-Spencer, U.S. Route 33 area.

Much of this should melt but roads in these regions could be briefly slushy and even possibly see a light coating of snow stick until the precipitation moves east early Sunday. Dry conditions Sunday afternoon and temperatures well above freezing, will melt any snow left in the grass.



Predictor Snow Output by Sunday morning 3/15/2020. Model only accounts for snow, not melting. Most of this should melt on contact and the rest will melt rapidly after sunrise Sunday. WOWK image.

Rain should also reach up to half an inch of accumulation across the southern coalfields of Kentucky and West Virginia. We will monitor for any water issues especially where we saw flooding in southeast Kentucky Thursday night.

Follow along through the day and check the Stormtracker 13 VIPIR Real Time radar here.