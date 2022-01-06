Snow reports from Thursday afternoon and evening show most intense snow fell in West Virginia and Kentucky

(WOWK) — A very intense band of snow with snowfall rates of an inch to two inches per hour lingered over parts of southeast Kentucky into the Kanawha Valley and up I-79 late late Thursday afternoon before moving east.
The result was an impressive amount of snow as reported by viewers, National Weather Service observers, social media posts among others.
Below are some of the listed amounts by the National Weather Service through 10 p.m. Thursday – *note* some areas may receive more over the following few hours:
Gassaway, Braxton County: 8 inches
Williamson, Mingo County: 6.7 inches
Sissonville, Kanawha County: 9 inches
Kenna, Jackson County: 5 inches
Teays Valley, Putnam County: 7.5 inches
Teays Valley, Putnam County: 8.5 inches
Alum Creek, Kanawha County: 7.3 inches
Flatwoods, Braxton County: 8 inches
Wellston, Jackson County, OH: 1 inch
Catlettsburg, Boyd County: 6 inches
Nelsonville, Athens County, OH: .5 inch
St. Albans, Kanawha County: 8.5 inches
Barboursville, Cabell County: 6 inches
Lake Vesuvius, Lawrence County, OH: 3 inches
Oak Hill, Jackson County, OH: 2.5 inches
Rosemount, Scioto County: 2.0 inches
Portsmouth, Scioto County: 1.5 inches
Staffordsville, Johnson County, KY: 7 inches
Barnetts Creek, Johnson County, KY: 8 inches
Whitepost, Pike County, KY: 7.5 inches
Sandy Hook, Elliott County, KY: 6 inches
The StormTracker 13 forecast calls for the snow to end before morning with temperatures so cold that not much of the snow will melt until the afternoon when salt and sunlight will combine to melt some of the snow but it will still be very cold with highs in the 20s. The next chance of any snow or mixed precipitation is late Sunday.
