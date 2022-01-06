Snow reports from Thursday afternoon and evening show most intense snow fell in West Virginia and Kentucky

(WOWK) — A very intense band of snow with snowfall rates of an inch to two inches per hour lingered over parts of southeast Kentucky into the Kanawha Valley and up I-79 late late Thursday afternoon before moving east.

VIPIR Radar at 5:32 p.m. Thursday showing an incredibly intense band of snow in the pink and red shades from SW to NE across the area with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour

The result was an impressive amount of snow as reported by viewers, National Weather Service observers, social media posts among others.

Below are some of the listed amounts by the National Weather Service through 10 p.m. Thursday – *note* some areas may receive more over the following few hours:

Gassaway, Braxton County: 8 inches

Williamson, Mingo County: 6.7 inches

Sissonville, Kanawha County: 9 inches

Kenna, Jackson County: 5 inches

Teays Valley, Putnam County: 7.5 inches

Teays Valley, Putnam County: 8.5 inches

Alum Creek, Kanawha County: 7.3 inches

Flatwoods, Braxton County: 8 inches

Wellston, Jackson County, OH: 1 inch

Catlettsburg, Boyd County: 6 inches

Nelsonville, Athens County, OH: .5 inch

St. Albans, Kanawha County: 8.5 inches

Barboursville, Cabell County: 6 inches

Lake Vesuvius, Lawrence County, OH: 3 inches

Oak Hill, Jackson County, OH: 2.5 inches

Rosemount, Scioto County: 2.0 inches

Portsmouth, Scioto County: 1.5 inches

Staffordsville, Johnson County, KY: 7 inches

Barnetts Creek, Johnson County, KY: 8 inches

Whitepost, Pike County, KY: 7.5 inches

Sandy Hook, Elliott County, KY: 6 inches

7.5 inches of snow in Hatfield, Kentucky Thursday evening. Photo: Mary Reed Runyon

The StormTracker 13 forecast calls for the snow to end before morning with temperatures so cold that not much of the snow will melt until the afternoon when salt and sunlight will combine to melt some of the snow but it will still be very cold with highs in the 20s. The next chance of any snow or mixed precipitation is late Sunday.

