Snow set to return to higher elevations Friday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Just when many people in the area might have thought it was Spring, nature throws a curve ball into the mix and snow is in the forecast to wrap up the work week.

As much as 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall along the highest hilltops in West Virginia between Friday and Saturday morning. The lowland areas see very little if any snow sticking, but uncomfortably cold temperatures will be the main feature of the day.

Advisories and Warnings for winter travel Friday through Saturday morning – WOWK image

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the high terrain of West Virginia. You can read them here.

Parts of Nicholas and Fayette counties are in the Advisory while areas between Snowshoe Ski Resort and Elkins are in the Warning.

Most of the lowlands will only expect a mix of wet snow and rain which will leave the roads just wet in those areas from Charleston to the west. However east of I-79 and east of U.S. Route 119, the snow could easily accumulate in the grass and stick on area roads in locations above 3,000 feet in elevation.

Predictor snow model output for Saturday morning. Not all of this will stick in the lowlands. WOWK image.

In eastern Nicholas and Fayette counties, the NWS issued the following advisory from 7 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday:

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Fayette and Southeast Nicholas Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The roads in the lowland areas from Charleston to the west are not expected to be much more than wet as our exclusive road temperature forecast product, but roads east of I-79 will be below freezing so there will likely be icy or snow covered patches of roads.

Forecast of road temperatures for Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. – WOWK image

