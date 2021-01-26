Sober living program reaches another milestone

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A home for women who are in recovery.

For women, who have no other place to go.

“When I first got to the Rea, I was looking at being terminated and not having my kids ever again,” said Crystal Gill, one of the many success stories from ‘Rea of Hope.’ “Four days after I got there, I went to court and my judge found out I was at the Rea, and she looked at me and said ‘well I’ll give you one more chance.”

“When I started using, it was right after my dad died,” said Tiffany Lipscomb. “I got involved with CPS. I was in and out of jail. I lost my daughter. I burnt every bridge I had.”

‘Rea of Hope’, teaches abstinence.

“What we do is teach people how to live without drugs and alcohol and not just say ‘don’t do it’ and then they go right back in their same environment,” said Marie Beaver, executive director for ‘Rea of Hope.’

And their success rate… is high.

“I struggled with finding a purpose when I got here,” said Lipscomb. “Because I lost rights to my daughter. But going through this program and becoming more involved, I started to work here and I found my purpose.”

“I got full legal and physical custody of my kids and my court case was closed,” said Gill. “Now I have mommy moments with my kids I never thought I’d have.”

This sober living program has another milestone to add to its list.

It has now become the first program in the state to receive the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences Certification.

Which essentially means this program exceeds the national standards.

“We’re just thrilled to get the certification to back up that we have a nice, safe place for people to come and recover,” said Beaver.

And with the pandemic creating more overdose calls, and forcing those in recovery back into addiction, safe havens like this one are necessary.

“No matter how alone they feel, they’re not alone,” said Lipscomb. “There’s a way out. There are people that love and care about you that you don’t even know of.”

“I know when I came through those doors, I felt hope for the first time in a long time,” said Gill. “And I felt love. And I can still walk through those doors today and still feel the same hope and still feel that same love.”

If you would like to contact Rea of Hope, you can do so at www.ReaofHope.org or call them at 304-344-5363. They will do screenings over the phone.