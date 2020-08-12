Softball life continues for former Buffalo & Marshall grad Ali Burdette

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) – Ali Burdette started giving private softball lessons to some of the area’s top young players when she was a sophomore with the Herd, now its all she does.

“It’s super fulfilling, I love this, this is what I want to do. I plan on doing this once I start my teaching career, ‘you’re teaching them and it finally clicks with the player it makes me so happy to just see the smile on their face, Burdette said.”

And going from player to coach — has been a smooth transition for the former Marshall pitcher.

“It’s actually not as hard as I think it would be, I take the strategies from my education classes and I transfer that to my coaching just so the players can get a better chance to if they don’t get it right off the bat.”‘

The Buffalo product has learned many things while working with local players — including patience.

“You can explain something and they may not get it at first so you have to explain stuff or find some to help them understand.”

As these players hone their craft — the goal is to one day earn a college scholarship, something Burdette did at Marshall.

“When I got to that level all my dreams came true, I was at a school that I loved with a great group of girls because we were together like 24/7 we, eat, sleep, practice went to the field, traveled took plane rides everything like that so I don’t think I will ever have a connection just because we were together all the time.”

And the 4-time buffalo state champion hopes all the girls who come to her — can one day return with their own college softball memories.

Click here (https://www.facebook.com/ali.burdette) if you or someone you know would like to sign up to train with Burdette.

