(WOWK) Several rounds of rain are expected this week and there could be too much rain in some areas. While there are no current flood watches out as of Monday night, it is possible that some will be issued as the week unfolds based on current weather model trends showing multiple rounds of rain.

Even more rounds of rain are expected on Thursday and Friday with far fewer showers for the weekend. A look at various weather models yields several inches of rain anticipated between Monday and the next 7 days. The latest guidance from the nation’s Weather Prediction Center shows as much as 5-6 inches of rain could fall in our area.

Potential rainfall from Monday night across the next 7 days

While there are no flood watches in effect, it’s time to plan what to do and how to handle flash flooding should it take place.

Flood safety information from NOAA

The main safety measures to take in flash flooding are to simply not walk or drive into an area where water covers your path.

