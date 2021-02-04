South Charleston football star announces college pick

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – “I wanna thank everyone for coming…and my choice in college to go play football is WVU.”

Donavin Davis, signing away his next four years of football.

Committing to play for the Mountaineers.

A star wide receiver and defensive back for the team who snagged state this year; the South Charleston Black Eagles.

This season was unlike any other.

Some weeks, they played… and others, they didn’t.

“They only played 6 games,” said Charissa Davis, Donavin’s mom. “And in those 6 games he had 600 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Which is crazy. So he had a heck of a senior season even with only 6 games.”

“[It was] very weird,” said Donavin. “But I’m glad we got to play and get on the field and we took the state championship too.”

And trying to get signed was quite different too.

“The recruiting process was crazy during COVID for all the kids around the nation,” said Charissa. “It seems like Twitter is where it’s at for recruiting.”

But even though this was an odd season, Donavin stayed dedicated to accomplishing this end goal…with some special help.

“Donavin works harder than anybody I know,” said Charissa. “Over the summer he’d be at the field until 10, 11 by himself.. the lights would be off… and I would be screamin’ from the car ‘Come get in the car!’”

And he got some advice from a familiar face.

Drew Joseph, a previous Black Eagle player and current WVU linebacker.

“Drew. He was a big star at South Charleston and he’s told me a lot about WVU,” said Donavin. “He said I’ll like it. And it’ll be hard the first couple years getting the workouts down, but I’ll be good.”

An exciting move for our area… and this state.

“I’m excited for all the West Virginia schools,” said Charissa. “It seems like a lot of kids around here are committing to West Virginia schools which is super exciting for us in the Kanawha Valley.”

“I know for a fact I’ll be happy,” said Donavin. “Because that’s been my dream school to go to and that’s where I wanna go for sure. I love the football team. Academics are great. Coaching staff is great. I just love how everything works down there.”