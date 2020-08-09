South Charleston’s Aaliyah Dunham earns spot on Big East All-Academic team

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – South Charleston’s own Aaliyah Dunham is continuing to build to her legacy as Xavier’s Point Guard. We all know Dunham has been remarkable during her time with the Musketeers on the court — but what you may not know is just how smart she is in the classroom.

Dunham has once again been named to the big east all-academic team.

The former Black Eagles star has both a high basketball i-q and high i-q in the classroom.

Before she returned to college, she spent her summer in hurricane working on her craft with her trainer Elias Beacom.

Dunham is set to enter her senior year Xavier and then plans to play overseas but the 2016 Kanawha Valley Player of the Year says she is leaning on her academics to carry her far in life, well beyond the game.

“I think a lot of people focus on basketball and they forget about academics, I’ve been on deans list every year I have a 3.5 cumulative GPA. I’m majoring in communications with a minor in business, soon the ball will stop bouncing and you have to back up on something and that will be my degree, Dunham said.”

