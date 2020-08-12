Southside Bridge to temporarily close this weekend

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Charleston’s Southside Bridge will temporarily close.

The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, August 14 through 4:30 a.m. Monday, August 17 for repair work being performed by Triton Construction.


Several alternative routes for crossing the Kanawha River will be available throughout the weekend:

  • Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64
  • The Patrick Street Bridge
  • the 35th and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area
  • The Charles “Chuck” Yeager Bridge on Interstates 64 and 77


The repair work of the bridge was approved by Charleston City Council in September 2018. The repair work is part of a planned $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project being conducted by the city.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS