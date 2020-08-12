Southside Bridge to temporarily close this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston’s Southside Bridge will temporarily close.

The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, August 14 through 4:30 a.m. Monday, August 17 for repair work being performed by Triton Construction.



Several alternative routes for crossing the Kanawha River will be available throughout the weekend:

Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64

The Patrick Street Bridge

the 35th and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area

The Charles “Chuck” Yeager Bridge on Interstates 64 and 77



The repair work of the bridge was approved by Charleston City Council in September 2018. The repair work is part of a planned $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project being conducted by the city.

