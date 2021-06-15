Southwest Airlines flights briefly grounded due to ‘technical issue’

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 jet taxis to the gate after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Southwest Airlines flights resumed Monday evening after a reported “technical difficulty” nationwide.

“We are beginning to resume flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft,” the company said in a statement to NewsNation. “While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers. We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible. We ask that Customers use Southwest.com to check flight status or, if flying this evening, consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for assistance with travel needs.

Initially, Hollywood Burbank airport reported all Southwest flights were suspended due to a “nationwide network issue.”

Arrivals and departures screens at Midway Airport Monday night in Chicago.

Passengers from grounded flights reported on Twitter not being allowed to return back to gates to exit the planes due to the software issue.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.