Spring 2020 forecast outlook: Warmer and wetter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The official start of Spring in the northern hemisphere comes at 11:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. That’s when the sun’s rays are directly over the Earth’s equator and those strongest rays will then travel north to continually warm things for the next few months.

Each year long range forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center issue a seasonal forecast. This year’s forecast for April, May and June are calling for good chances of warmer and wetter weather than normal.

NOAA Precip outlook for April-June 2020

The way to read the above image is that the odds of having above normal precipitation is high to very high. This does not say exactly how much above normal the precipitation is forecast to be.

The NOAA official forecast for precip reads as follows:

Above-average precipitation is favored from the Northern Plains, southward through the lower Mississippi Valley across to the East Coast. Large parts of Alaska are also likely to experience above-average precipitation in the months ahead. Drought conditions are expected to persist and expand throughout California in the months ahead, and drought is likely to persist in the central and southern Rocky Mountains, the southern Plains, southern Texas, and portions of the Pacific Northwest. NOAA CPC Spring Outlook 2020

NOAA Temperature outlook for April-June 2020

The way to read the above image is that the odds of having above normal temperatures is high to very high. This does not say exactly how much above normal the temperature is forecast to be.

The NOAA official forecast for temperatures reads as follows:



Warmer-than-average temperatures are most likely from coast to coast with the greatest chances in northern Alaska, across the central Great Basin southward into the Gulf States, and into the Southeast and portions of the Mid-Atlantic. No part of the country is favored to experience below-average temperatures this spring. NOAA CPC Spring Outlook 2020

One more important outlook issued by NOAA is the Spring Flood Outlook. This year there are many key areas that look to face serious flood issues.

NOAA Flood Outlook Spring 2020

Ongoing rainfall, highly-saturated soil and an enhanced likelihood for above-normal precipitation this spring contribute to the increased chances for flooding across the central and southeastern United States. A risk of minor flooding exists across one-third of the country. NOAA Flood Outlook for Spring 2020

