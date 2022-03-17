(WOWK) — NOAA has issued a forecast for drought and flood possibilities for spring 2022. Our region is not in any particularly high risk of either of these trends happening.

Overall, there are better than normal chances that drought will be persistent basically from the Mississippi river to the west.

NOAA Drought Outlook for March – May 2022

The focal point for the highest chances of flooding would be the upper Midwest and around the Mississippi River basin and the areas that run from the mid-Ohio River Valley to the Mississippi River.

NOAA Flood Outlook for March – May 2022

In the short term, we anticipate light amounts of rainfall from the rain through Sunday with significant rain possible in the middle of next week. There are currently no flooding outlooks but we will continue to monitor this closely.

Rainfall estimates through next Thursday, March 24

