Spring means flea and tick season; how to protect your pet

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the weather gets warmer and the seasons change, it’s time to start protecting your furry friends from illness and disease this tick season.

“In West Virginia in particular, we have the kind of ticks that will spread Lyme’s disease. We also have a prevalence of deer, so a lot of deer bring a lot of ticks unfortunately,” Sarah Tolley, Communications Engagement Manager at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said.

It seems those pests are around to stay, at least for a little while.

“We have actually seen an above average number of tick-related diseases this past fall up until today,” Cheyanne Cleary, Veterinary Care Manager at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said.

Staff at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association say they’re expecting to see the same thing this year because of the weather.

“It seems to be when we have warmer falls and warmer winters, we see an increase in the ticks and also the fleas, so although we did have some snow this past winter, temperatures did stay kind of above average,” Cleary said.

Ticks are known to be in tall grasses, weeds and wooded areas. people should always check their pet carefully after being outside and remove them as soon as possible with tweezers.

“The dogs get miserable with it, the ticks and the fleas and the ticks around here are just a lot it seems in West Virginia and they just carry so many things and it just makes everybody miserable,” Debbi Grimm, who owns a dog said.

Experts say now is the time for animal parents to get started on preventatives.

“Going to a trusted retailer, going to Petco or Pet Smart, any kind of actual pet store will have quality pet flea and tick medication for them,”Tolley said.

Experts want to remind people to also check for fleas because it can cause flea anemia which can be fatal in little animals.

Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news