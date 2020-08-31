Spring Valley football heads into 2020 season with state title aspirations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Spring Valley football has been one of the most feared and consistent area programs over the last few years. The Timberwolves have averaged 12 wins a season since 2015 and are now seeking their fourth trip to Wheeling in five years.

Spring valley back at practice, less than a week away from its home opener as the Timberwolves host Parkersburg in Week 1.

Normally all teams get 2 scrimmages before the season opens, this year the pandemic took one of those scrimmages away.

Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess says everything has felt a bit more rushed, which is why the team has made daily practices feel more like gameday, Because this team has state championship dreams.

“We try and make practice a little bit more stressful and a little bit more intense I guess than what a game would be just to create a little bit of adversity you don’t want kids to hit adversity the first time they get into a game so we do a job in practice of doing that, Head Coach Brad Dingess said.”

“we’ll be really good, we’ll tough we will come at people, we will come at them hard and overall its just nobody is going to know what to expect with us honestly,everybody that is here they have been working hard and we just need to go out there and pursue our dreams and win at state, Senior Bryce Biggs said.”

“I think its definitely capable of being 14-0 team, you know I definitely think it’s a state championship team as long as we keep our nose to the grindstone and we stay laser-focused I think we’re going to be good, Senior Zane Brumfield said.”

