St. Albans Community Continues to Make Strides in Dementia Friendly Initiative

ST. ALBANS, W. Va. (WOWK) — The community of St. Albans is continuing to make strides in their efforts to become a “Dementia Friendly City.”

On Saturday, the Committee for a Dementia Friendly St. Albans met at the Grind Cafe to award their first ever “Dementia Friendly Business” recognition.

According to committee leaders, The Grind is the first of more than 30 businesses in the St. Albans community to become a dementia friendly business.

This comes after the Committee, and Committee member JT Hunter with the Alzheimer Association, have been recognized for their work by Governor Jim Justice.

To learn more about the initiative and how you can get involved click here.