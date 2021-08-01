St. Albans football expects bounce back year despite key departures

ST. ALBANS , WV (WOWK) – Most coaches in the MSAC don’t put much stock into preseason polls.

St. Albans head coach Nick Watts who is entering his 4th year with the program is one of them.

The Red Dragons finished 2-4 last year in the shortened COVID season.

Last season the red dragons scored 13 points per game…But gave up a little more than 32 points.

St. Albans will start the season with a pair of home games before going on the road to face South Charleston in Week 3.

The team did make strides last season, however SA was still voted to finish in last of the MSAC standings.

Red Dragons head coach Nick Watts says at this point there is no reason why his program can’t compete day in and day out.

