(WOWK) — Stalled downpours have developed over the higher terrain of West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. Very little motion has been seen with these cells.

Radar estimates since mid day show as much as 1.5 inches of rain in western Nicholas County, West Virginia.

VIPIR 3 hour rainfall estimate as of 2:37 p.m. Tuesday

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a special discussion, which serves as a heads-up, about the chance for perhaps doubling these amounts of rain.

“Slow moving thunderstorms developing along a surface trough will move slowly across the Central Appalachians through this evening. Rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour are possible, which falling atop saturated soils could result in flash flooding.” WPC Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion #0765

While no official flood warning has been issued an no major flood problems have been reported yet, with recent flooding and the stalled nature of the storm cells, it’s a good time to be prepared for flooding just in case the storms continue in the same spots. If you do see flooding, please report it to 13 News by emailing: news@wowktv.com

From: NWS

Remember, never drive into an area where water covers the road.



Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.