WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — A man died Thursday while out riding his motorcycle.

The incident happened along Jennies Creek Road in Mingo County.

Troopers say that Bobby Williamson was on the motorcycle when it went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Williamson was 84 years old, and from Crum.

He died at the scene.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

Troopers say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.