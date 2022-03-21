CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Tuesday brings us the West Virginia state wide tornado drill test. At exactly 11:00 a.m., the National Weather Service will initiate a test tornado warning to check communications systems and also remind people that it’s time to prepare for severe weather season.

From the official WV Emergency Management press release:

“Across the state, weather alert radios will activate, and television and radio stations will broadcast the alert. Wireless Emergency Alerts (alerts sent to cell phones and other mobile devices) will not be activated as part of this drill. The drill gives all citizens the opportunity to practice tornado safety measures.”

Your, cable TV, local radio or TV station may issue the warning signal but we remind you this is only a test as we are not anticipating any tornadoes locally Tuesday.

This is also a great time to remind people to go over the safety drill with your family. You need to know where your safe spots are.

NWS tornado sheltering advice

– Go to the lowest level of the house, preferably a basement.

– Find the center of a house, inside a closet or bathroom if there is no basement and get away from windows.

– Cover yourself with pillows or cushions and wear any kind of a protective helmet while covering your neck with your hands, either lying down or in a crouched position.

– If you are in a mobile home or vehicle you must get out and seek a sturdier structure.

– Also have your shoes on if a tornado warning is issued in case you need to escape through debris.

It’s a great time to remind you that you should always have at least three ways to get warnings including:

– NOAA weather radio

– TV or radio broadcasts

– The StormTracker 13 Weather App.



Taking these steps to prepare and rehearse what to do during an actual storm can significantly improve your chance of surviving a tornado.

Luckily our area does not see many tornadoes but we have had some within the past 10 to 20 years that have been rated EF-3.

