Storm damage downs trees, power lines across the tri-state

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The spate of storms which blew across the tri-state last night have wreaked havoc across the region. We’ve been documenting some of the storm damage from last night’s weather.

Huntington was hit especially hard. According to a spokesman from the city, last night the fire department responded to 63 calls in a three hour period, and 9-1-1 got reports of a total of 47 downed trees as of 10:30 p.m.

The biggest immediate threat they’re warning people of is downed power lines. The fire department warns to stay away from them since they could still be charged.

American Electric Power confirmed to 13 News a lot of the outages in eastern Huntington are estimated to continue until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Gallia County, Ohio was not spared of the rampant outages either. In fact, the most significant damage to the area was several downed powerlines.

The majority of the damage happened in Cheshire, Ohio, where two power lines on Little Kyger Road went down.

A preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service reported a lot of trees and power lines down in this area. They estimated it will take more than a day to clean everything up.

Electric crews have already righted the poles, but unexpected crop damage has left local farmers concerned.

“After breakfast this morning, we went and checked our crops, and the storm come through, and it laid some of our corn down. We noticed two telephone poles was wiped out, and on down through there the beans was kinda ruffled up too, so it was a pretty bad year this year.” Jason Koebel, farmer, Gallia County, OH

According to Koebel, it’s the Cheshire area which usually gets hit the hardest by storms.

The electric crew on scene said the power should be back on soon for those experiencing outages in Gallia County.

