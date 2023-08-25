Kanawha County, WV (WOWK) – Several schools in Kanawha County are closed Friday after strong storms moved through the area in the early morning hours.

Capital High School closed at 9:30 a.m. due to a fire.

According to Kanawha County Schools, Horace Mann Middle School in Kanawha City was closed early due to damage caused by the storms. In addition, Pratt Elementary School and Mary Ingles Elementary School closed at 9 a.m. due to no power.

Anne Bailey Elementary School also closed early on Friday, though it does not appear to be storm-related.