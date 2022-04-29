(WOWK) — Rounds of rain begin early Saturday with a pause Saturday afternoon then models indicate more rain early and again late afternoon Sunday. See the model output slideshow below for an idea on timing.

Severe storms are not expected on Saturday but there could be lightning and certainly some heavy downpours.

Saturday severe storm risk outlook from the Storm Prediction Center

Sunday could bring some severe storms. Currently the risk category is the lowest, (category 1 out of 5) with wind as the top risk but a few cells could also rotate with afternoon storms. Many factors could decrease the severe storm risk, especially the expected morning storms. If the clouds persist from those, it could cut the heat energy for the next round just ahead of the cold front later in the day. Otherwise strong winds above us and humid air could lead to briefly strong to severe storms with the potential for damaging winds and rotating updrafts.

Sunday severe storm risk outlook from the Storm Prediction Center

The Sunday forecast will need to be fine tuned so be sure to visit our site again for updates right here and on our specific forecast page. If storms repeat over the same areas there could be some localized street flooding and ponding of water.

Predictor model output for estimated rainfall amounts through Sunday night

Expect a windy day on Sunday even when it’s not raining.

Predictor model output for wind gusts in mph Sunday afternoon

