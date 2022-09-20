(WOWK) — The last day of summer goes out with a bang for some people in the area with showers and storms possible very late Wednesday evening into the overnight hours as possible severe storms drift south before fading. The Storm Prediction Center calls for a marginal risk of severe storms (category 1 out of 5 on the risk scale) in areas north of I-64 and generally west of I-79 late Wednesday.

Severe storm risk outlook for Wednesday

What will drive the storms is the setup of extremely hot air with highs in the low 90s on Wednesday afternoon followed by a cold front coming in, causing the clash of hot and cool air masses.

Predictor model output for highs Wednesday

On Thursday morning, the storms move south and fade, turning to light showers then dry and cooler air presses in. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s.

Predictor model output for lows Thursday

The normal high for the area is 79 degrees and fall officially begins 9:03 p.m. Thursday evening. Temperatures will take quite a slide below normal for several days right as fall arrives.

Stay ahead of changing weather conditions any time by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.