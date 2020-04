ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Over 1,000 customers in Boyd County, Kentucky are without power after strong storms brought heavy wind through the area.

Pictures show Blackburn Avenue in Ashland between Sanders Road and CS-2119 show fallen trees on utility lines.









Kentucky Power was flooded with calls around 2:30 a.m. Monday. No word on when power will be fully restored.

55,000 customers in south eastern Kentucky are currently without power.

