(WOWK) A cold front could spark strong to severe storms on Sunday, mainly from mid day through early evening. See the slide show below for an idea on placement and timing for storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the areas east of Portsmouth, Ohio in the marginal risk area which is category 1 out fo 5, or a very low risk of severe storms. The chance just is not zero.

Severe storm risk outlook for Sunday from SPC

The top risks are the chance for damaging wind and hail. However the chances are small, but again not zero.

Damaging wind risk for Sunday from SPC

The chance of a tornado within a strong to severe thunderstorm resides mainly to the north of the WOWK-TV viewing area, closer to an area of low pressure where there is more spin in the atmosphere.

Tornado risk for Sunday from SPC

The week looks cool and dry overall until the possible remnants of Ian come inland. The American GFS model is the wettest of the models for our area as it brings some rains into our region next Saturday.

GFS Predictor model output for next Saturday afternoon

