(WOWK) Severe thunderstorm watches came right up to the doorstep of the WOWK-TV viewing area as storms rolled in from the west early Sunday evening.

Severe thunderstorm watch Sunday evening just west of the WOWK area

Earlier in the day there were tornado warnings in parts of Tennessee and in parts of southwest Ohio. There were reported sightings of tornadoes in Tennessee but as of Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. the only official reports showing up from storm damage to the Storm Prediction Center are mainly wind-related, not tornado damage.

Storm reports for Sunday 6-11-23 through 8 p.m.

An area of low pressure ahead of a cold front are driving the storms to the east an into the 13 News viewing area.

Radar composite as of 8 p.m. Sunday

The new storms will likely drop below severe limits because of the loss of daytime heat as they move in to the area and also there were several hours where the region saw rain earlier Sunday. Below is a look at the estimates of the rainfall which started Sunday morning before stopping Sunday afternoon.

Radar estimated rainfall from 8 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday

This rain is also going to be beneficial for areas that area either listed as dry or abnormally dry. In particular, some decent rain will help crops in parts of Ohio and Kentucky.

Drought monitor as of Thursday June 8, 2023

Weather models estimate more heavy rain at times overnight, before turning very light on Monday morning. Most of the light showers early Monday will be in the West Virginia counties of the WOWK-TV area.

Predictor model output for expected rain Sunday and Monday

The net effect on temperatures from the rain and the weather pattern afterward will be to see cooler than normal temperatures until about Thursday. No major organized storm patterns are seen for several days once the storms pass through Sunday night.

Cooler than normal temperatures through Thursday

There will still likely be rumbles of thunder Sunday night with light rain Monday morning.