(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday with the potential for damaging winds, hail and even a small chance of a tornado. See the slideshow below for an idea of how scattered the afternoon storms can be and how the anticipated late night storms can grow into a line of storms.

Breaking down the individual severe storm risks by category, the region is in a 2 percent risk for isolated tornadoes. That means you could have a tornado report within 25 miles of any given point in the green area.

Tornado risk for Thursday

Damaging wind is listed at a 15 percent risk in the yellow area.

Damaging wind risk for Thursday

Large hail is a distinct possibility in this weather setup and it is also listed as a 15 percent chance in the yellow zone on the map below.

Hail risk area for Thursday

It should be noted that the risk maps run from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday so the early morning hours of Friday are included in the risk outlook.

Frequent lightning and strong downpours are also likely with the storms that do develop.

One of the best ways to stay informed is to grab the StormTracker 13 weather app. In the Storm Alerts section, enable your location and also enable all alert types and notifications for the app. You’ll be among the first to know of any official severe weather risks including enhanced radar based alerts to keep you ahead of the storm.

The app is free and can be found for Android and Apple phones by clicking the link directly below.