(WOWK) — Wednesday is a StormTracker Alert Day. Strong to severe storms are expected toward the late night across much of the area.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman Oklahoma has placed areas across Ohio and Kentucky and western West Virginia into an slight risk for severe storms. That’s category two out of five.

Severe storm risk for Wednesday through Thursday

The current risk for tornadoes on Wednesday runs about 5% near the Ohio River and points west. This means there’s a 5% chance of having a tornado reported within 25 miles of you if you’re standing anywhere within the brown zone.

Tornado risk for Wednesday through Thursday

The risk of severe thunderstorm winds (58 mph or stronger) runs higher so the potential for damaging wind is actually the main risk.

Severe wind risk for Wednesday through Thursday

The timing of the storms appears to be after 9 PM and concluding before 4 AM Thursday with plain rain showers after that point.

Predictor model output for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output for 10:30 p.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output for 11:45 p.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output for 1:30 a.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output for 3 a.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output for 6:00 a.m. Wednesday

