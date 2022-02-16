(WOWK) — Wednesday the winds in the region have once again jumped up above 30 mph with even a few 40 mph gusts. There have been numerous brush fires reported as shown by the red hotspots on the map below as sensed by satellites.

Fires indicated by red dots as of Wednesday afternoon

There are wind advisories out for the counties outlined below. Be sure to check this link to see county by county information about wind advisories. There will be more wind advisories in place for the region for Thursday as well.

Predictor shows the strongest gusts jumping above 40 mph along and just ahead of a line of expected storms working across the area from west to east on Thursday evening.

Once the front crosses your area, the winds will drop fairly dramatically back down to only about 20 mph or less.

Ironically, after things being too dry on Wednesday, some counties could be too wet on Thursday as shown in the green counties below. Click here to see county by county info for the areal flood watches in southeast Ohio.

Predictor shows more than an inch of rain in southeast Ohio with less in other areas. This could be enough rain to cause flooding of small streams, creeks or low lying areas with poor drainage in southeast Ohio.

Predictor model rain output for Thursday’s storms

The greatest chance of severe storms in the area is in Kentucky where there is a slight risk, or category 2 out of 5 on the risk scale. The rest of the entire WOWK-TV area is in a Marginal Risk of severe storms which is category 1 out of 5.

Severe storm outlook Thursday

The top risk for a damaging or severe storms will be the wind itself with a greater chance in Kentucky than West Virginia or Ohio.

Severe wind risk area from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday

Rotating storms are possible in Kentucky right up to about the western edge of the WOWK-TV viewing area. The risk of a spin-up tornado is low but is greater than zero as shown in the green area in the image below.

Tornado risk outline area for Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center

The risk of hail is low but is greatest across parts of Kentucky than other areas.

Hail risk outline area for Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center

There is also a good chance for lightning and thunder. Lightning Predictor shows isolated to occasional lightning moving west to east across the area on Thursday evening.

Temperatures will drop dramatically after the cold front for Friday. In fact look for a 30 degree drop in high temperatures from Thursday to Friday.

