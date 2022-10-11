(WOWK) — Showers and storms are likely late Wednesday into early Thursday ahead of a cold front which will send temperatures back below normal. See slideshow below for an idea of what will happen.

While the chance of tornadoes is low, the risk is not zero. There could be some rotation within a few of the storms. The peak risk time for tornadoes is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Below is the tornado risk area as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center.

Tornado risk outline for Wednesday shows a very low chance in the region

The top risk of needing a severe thunderstorm warning is the chance of a damaging wind gust. Below is the outline of the area that could see severe winds. Again the chance is very low but is not zero.

Potential damaging wind risk outline for Wednesday shows a low chance in the region

After this front moves through we will see a light shower Thursday morning then dry time until later in the weekend. Much cooler air looks to move in next Tuesday with highs possibly only in the 40s.

Model output for high temperature next Tuesday (October 18).

