(WOWK) — The first few days of spring have been well above normal in terms of temperatures with highs in the 70s. The normal high temperature for our area is closer to 60°. That’s all about to change thanks to a cold front and some pretty cold air coming our way for the weekend.

Morning rain on Wednesday will give way to a warm and windy middle stretch of the day and temperatures could pop up into the mid and upper 70s.

There is a small chance for some strong to severe storms which could take place in scattered fashion late Wednesday, with the focus on stronger cells in Ohio.

The Storm Prediction Center shows the dark green shaded area which is the “marginal risk“ for severe storms. That is the lowest category of severe storm risk.

The main severe weather threat would be the possibility of some damaging winds within those storm cells.

There is a small chance of a tornado in the dark green zone in the map below. The chance is low but is not zero.

Thursday appears dry with temperatures in the 60s followed by yet another push of cold air and the chance for light rain on Friday along with highs near 50. By Saturday the air is so cold above us that any moisture could fall as snowflakes. In the lowlands, we see snowflakes melting on the way to the ground and changing into cold rain while there could be wet snow mixing with rain that sticks on the grass in the higher mountains of West Virginia.

Temperatures should only make it into the 40s in the Charleston-Huntington area this weekend for high temperatures and the low could easily fall below freezing. There may be a need for you to cover your plants during those nights to avoid frost issues.

