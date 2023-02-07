(WOWK) — Thursday look to be a day of wild weather with strong winds, and rounds of showers as temperatures soar some 20 degrees above normal in some areas.

Wind gusts could be as high as 35 – 40 miles per hour in the first half of the day.

That kind of wind can bring the chance of a few scattered power outages. Meanwhile, the temperatures will rise sharply ahead of the next cold front, well into the 60s.

The rain will move through quickly and temperatures will be a little cooler on Friday, followed by a sharper cool down on Saturday. Saturday could bring a little rain-snow mix into the plan with colder air actually sliding to the south where we could see some accumulating snow in parts of Virginia and North Carolina. Flakes may fly here Saturday for a time but models indicate almost none of the snow would have a chance to stick here.

12Z GFS model run snow output for snow through early next week

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of the changes. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.