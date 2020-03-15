Students kicked out of dorms, looking for places to live

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – The University of Charleston now has barely any students on campus, after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice closed all schools in the Mountain State.

But when you have to shut down a university, you have to shut down the dorms too.

The University released a statement saying: “After careful analysis, UC will be transitioning all Charleston and Beckley campus classes to online instruction.”

It also reads: “Students are required to move out of their residence hall rooms by Sunday, March 22 at 4 p.m.”

“I cried; because I mean, I can’t go home,” said Olivia Underwood.

Underwood is a junior track runner for the golden eagles.

“It’s really not an option, going home,” said Kasey McNamara.

Kasey McNamara also runs at UC; and both girls are roommates.

Now, they are in limbo, waiting for this all to play out.

“I knew it was gonna happen when the NCAA canceled all the spring sports,” said McNamara.

“It was really hard because a lot of our seniors and stuff they’re done. Like I told people ‘bye’ forever. The internationals that were seniors, we’re never gonna see them again.”

Closing the classrooms, and the dorms, creating a lot of confusion and unanswered questions.

“They have this rule now that you have to stay on campus,” said Underwood. “So it’s hard. Because I’m going to sign a lease for a year or two, if I get another apartment; but they could cut my scholarship and tell me I have to be on campus next year. So I don’t know how that’s gonna work.”

The university is allowing it’s students to petition staying in the dorms, in extreme cases.

But for the majority of students, the next few days will be filled with house hunting.

“I feel like people are gonna be more flexible when it comes to that because it’s really nothing we can control,” said McNamara.

“Everybody’s just kind of panicking. They don’t know what to do,” said Underwood.

–After this story aired, University of Charleston reached out to both Underwood and McNamara and said they can fill out the petition form and stay on campus.–