(WOWK) — After some really cold days earlier in the week, the new week will kick off with a summer-like thunderstorm producing pattern. Large complexes of thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Midwest and flow southeast into our area starting Sunday, and temperatures will likely stay very warm even after the rain.

New weather pattern with warmer temperatures and storms coming in from the northwest

The first of these storm complexes appears to be coming in as early as late morning Sunday. See the slide show below for the latest model projections with timing and placement of storms.

Storms on Sunday could be severe in some areas and the initial outlook for severe weather shows a marginal risk (category 1 out of 5) for northern parts of the area based on the chance for damaging wind gusts.

Sunday severe storm outlook from NOAA SPC

It appears this weather pattern will persist with storms coming from the northwest until late Tuesday. This means there could be substantial rainfall amounts over this timeframe. There could be some localized flooding if storms continue to form and move over the same areas in repetition.

Model output for rainfall through Tuesday night

Stay tuned for changes in this forecast in the next few days and get the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of any alerts or advisories. Enable notifications and location services for the app to get immediate alerts no matter where you are. The app is free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.