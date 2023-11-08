Kanawha County, WV (WOWK) – A suspect has been arrested after leading law enforcement in a cross-county pursuit in a stolen ambulance.

The ambulance was first reported stolen from the Dunbar area around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. The suspect fled up I-77 and got off the interstate in the Tupper’s Creek area and through Sissonville before being stopped by police on Ogden Hill Road, a dead end. The pursuit lasted roughly 20 minutes.

There is no word of any injuries and the identity of the suspect has not been released at this time. Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.