MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple agencies responded to a police pursuit that broke out in Mason County, WV Thursday night.

According to Chief Colton Mckinney, the pursuit started around 9:30 P.M. in New Haven, then went into Hartford and Mason, before ending in Pomery, OH.

Chief McKinney say speeds reached over 100 miles an hour. The chase took place primarily along 2nd Street before ending at the Pomeroy Bridge.

McKinney says the suspect crashed into a telephone pole and took off running, before being taken into custody.

The suspect is now facing numerous felony charges.

No injuries are being reported and the suspect is now in custody.

Several crews responded including New Haven Police, Mason Police, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Pomeroy Police.

