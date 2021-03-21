Syracuse takes down WVU in Second Round

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The WVU men’s basketball team has lost to Syracuse, 75-72, in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers came out a little flat; not scoring for the first four minutes of the game.

It was 35-29 at halftime, with the momentum swinging in Syracuse’s favor.

WVU came out stronger at the start of the second half, but with three minutes left things started slipping away.

Robert Braswell for the Orange made a massive three point jumper making it 68-59, Syracuse 2:40 left to play.

Syracuse hits them again with a huge dunk by Quincy Guerrier, the score now 70-59.

West Virginia’s Taz Sherman responds with a jumper and there is some life left in the Mountaineers.

Under one minute to play, 72-66 Syracuse is up.

The Mountaineers get free and snag another jumper; the score now 72-68.

WVU fouls Syracuse, they make both.

Sherman hits another jumper; 74-70.

Syracuse is fouled again, misses the shots.

WVU snags the rebound and Gabe Osabuohien hits the layup; 74-72 with 4.5 seconds left.

Syracuse is fouled, makes one of them; score now 75-72.

Deuce gets the rebound with 2 seconds left but the Mountaineers can’t get it in time.

Syracuse advances on to the Sweet 16.