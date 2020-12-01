Take a look: Holiday windows display in New York City

NEW YORK (CBS) — Holiday window displays in New York City are up for the 2020 season.

The pandemic influenced many of the designs at some of the department stores.

Macy’s says its 2020 window holiday display is a thank you to essential workers. It’s interactive and visitors can create personal messages.

Bloomingdale’s hired out-of-work Broadway costume designer to create its displays.

Saks Fifth Avenue’s windows show scenes from around New York City.

And the windows at Bergdorf Goodman uses words to highlight values “emblematic of goodness” including love and equality.