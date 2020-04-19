Taylor Books no financial aid, Charleston community steps up

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – A very popular independent book store and cafe in Charleston isn’t receiving any government aid, after being forced to close because of COVID-19.

You might know the name… Taylor Books.

“We didn’t get denied,” says Dan Carlisle, manager of Taylor Books. “I got an email from the lender that morning saying; ‘Treasury just announced that all funds have been allocated, we will save your application to resubmit if they allocate more funds.'”

The emergency money approved by congress ran out Thursday. A plan to dole out more is stuck because of politics in Washington.

Taylor Books is still working to try and get an SBA loan. But in the meantime, two store employees went ahead and set up a GoFundMe account.

“I was like, ‘ok I’m gonna start it at 10,’ and I had zero expectations. Seriously none,” says Jaime Miller, one of the employees who created the GoFundMe. “Then my phone just kept dinging and dinging, and I was like ‘woah, what is happening?'”

In just eight hours the goal was met.

“It’s mindblowing,” says Miller. “We were both crying. And it’s just like, so much love and gratitude it’s almost overwhelming.”

During my interview with Jamie, the GoFundMe account hit the ’24 hour’ mark; now exceeding the $15,000 mark – in just one day.

“We are all just floored right now,” says Miller. “Completely floored. It’s so humbling for people to do that in such a dark, dark…I’m gonna cry hang on…it’s just so touching.”

West Virginians, supporting one another in this gloomy, unpredictable time.

“If something is wrong, people take care of each other in West Virginia,” says Miller. “We do that.”

Link to the Taylor Books GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/taylor-books-is-gonna-need-our-help?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR27NQ788-_pSXn0rffqHNKNkCwZCgVg9Ojg1U6SxUbr0guJDcML9GQ479M