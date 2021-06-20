Tayven Stephenson named West Virginia Softball Gatorade Player of the Year

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Next week we will have three West Virginia state softball champions.

St. Albans hopes to bring home the title in AAA. If the Red Dragons do so, Pitcher Tayven Stephenson will likely play a major role.

The red dragons ace in the circle was named the Mountain State’s softball Gatorade Player of the Year.

The UK commit has been spectacular in the circle this season.

Entering regional’s Stephenson owned a perfect 18-0 record and 0.39 ERA. These are eye popping numbers.

The sophomore struck out 213 batters and walked just 15 in 107 innings.

This is video of her mowing down Riverside back on June first to give the Red Dragons their first win of the post-season this year.

While Stephenson is an amazing Pitcher, she is also a force at the plate.

She hit .396 with 10 Home Runs and 39 RBIs.

