Teacher hold a parade for their students

TOPEKA, KS (WIBW) — A local school came up with a plan to reconnect with their students.

Parents and students greeted their teachers from Wanamaker Elementary School Monday night. Teachers drove their cars on a route through the neighborhoods, saying hi to their students who lined the streets to greet them.

“It was just good interaction, and getting to see everybody, Sylvia Davis, mother to a Wanamaker student, said. “It was such an abrupt stop, so it was nice to know everybody’s still out there and thinking of everybody and wanting to say hi and cheer everybody on with their efforts at home.”

The teachers and students miss each other since they haven’t been able to return to school during the coronavirus crisis, so they came up with this little plan to see each other.

“We love our kids here at Wanamaker, and as a parent we love our staff, so it was great to see the faces that were out there and feel the love tonight,” Wanamaker Secretary Heather Ford said.

“We got into education because we love seeing kids faces, and we miss seeing them everyday,” Wanamaker Principal Marc Sonderegger said.

The teachers at Wanamaker Elementary are currently working on online lessons.

Other schools are planning similar parades.

