Teays Valley shopping center power restored as another storm hits

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – Winter storms across the region have knocked out power for thousands of people, including shopping centers and gas stations.

Teays Valley is just one area where people are still in the cold and dark while people prepare for yet another storm.

The Liberty Square shopping center in Teays Valley was a completely different scene Tuesday. Customers say the entire plaza was out of power.

“…It was like a ghost town…” Nancy Blair, Shopper

“Every store was closed, every fast food place was closed. It was like a ghost town. I’ve never seen it that way in my entire life since I’ve lived here,” Nancy Blair, a shopper, said.

Sources say power was restored around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Stores like Aldi were able to open.

“The fridge and freezer section were pretty much wiped out. It sounded like they had to throw a lot of things away due to no power in the shopping center,” Julie Samples, Customer said.

With another storm approaching, some say they’re thankful they’re one of the fortunate ones that have heat – for now.

“My heat got messed up and so I finally just got it fixed today. So, I haven’t had heat for about the past four or five days and it’s been really terrible. My townhouse was like 42 degrees inside,” Blair said.

“We didn’t have power yesterday, but we only lost it for one day. So, I managed to scoop some ice and snow up out my backyard and save everything out of my fridge,” Samples said.

Nobody knows what else mother nature has up her sleeve for the next storm, but people hope it’s not too bad.

“It’s been really hard on everybody, but it’s much better today and I’m thankful to God,” Blair said.

