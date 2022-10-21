JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – NFL legend Terry Bradshaw visited Jackson County, West Virginia Thursday night.

He was the keynote speaker at the Jackson County Foundation’s annual benefit dinner. The organization hasn’t been able to hold this dinner for the past two years due to COVID, but tonight, they brought it back with a bang!

The two-time MVP, four-time pro bowler, and now media king Terry Bradshaw was in attendance, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans – including yours truly!

He then gave an awesome speech about caring about those around you, his main message was you can’t get anywhere in life without having people in your life who support you.

Finally, he met with the Ripley football team, who were pretty in shock.

“Oh yeah he was super nice,” said one of the players, Carter Hall. “We got to talking about our record, our positions, and stuff like that. He told us what we need to do to play as a team, and stay healthy.”

It was such a fun event, and the foundation raised more money than they ever have before! Just a great time in Jackson County!