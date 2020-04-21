The biggest step in stopping the spread of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Health leaders around the nation say the key to re-opening America is more testing, to track the spread of the coronavirus.

But the test is just one part of that process.

The second part, and arguably most important part, is ‘contact tracing.’

“If the test comes back positive, we’ll call you,” says John Law, public relations officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We’ll find out where you’ve been, for this case it’s generally up to the 14 days preceding, and then we’ll call those people and say you may have been exposed.”

That is called ‘contact tracing.’ A method used when someone is diagnosed with a virus, to find anyone else who might also be infected.

Right now, if you test positive for COVID-19, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, with help from the National Guard, mans the phones to find everyone you’ve come in contact with leading up to the positive test.

“Everybody is pretty understanding because the news is out there and everybody knows this is in the community,” says Law. “Often times they’re a little fearful. We try and help those fears by providing them education. The education aspect of it is really as important as anything else.”

Now, ‘contact tracing’ has been used by the health department since way before the coronavirus outbreak. It’s most common use is for those who test positive for an STD.

“The big thing about contact tracing started with STDs,” says Law. “Because they would come in with an STD, and you would want to do contact tracing to find everyone they’ve had relations with.”

In this case, with COVID-19, it is spreading through close contact.

So not everyone who comes in contact with a COVID-19 positive person will get the phone call.

“Some people will say ‘Oh, I was at a meeting where someone tested positive, and I never got a call.’ Well, unless you had really close contact with them, you probably wouldn’t get a call,” says Law.