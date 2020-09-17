The CBS crew rolls into Huntington as Marshall continues to prep for Appalachian State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Just one day following the announcement that CBS will carry a Marshall Football game for the first time since 1993, they are finally here. The big CBS truck rolling into Huntington today as the Herd host Number 23 ranked App State on Saturday afternoon.

The last time marshall football played a game on CBS was so long ago that current head coach Doc Holliday was a Wide Receivers coach for WVU u at the time.

Fast forward 27 years later, and Marshall spent last Saturday watching App State defeat Charlotte by 15 points.

This will be the biggest test of the season so far for the Herd, who will have had 2 weeks to rest up and game plan for the Mountaineers.

Coach Holliday expects his team to make the most of its big opportunity this Saturday.

“We’re on CBS and that’s a great deal for our program just like ESPN was a couple of weeks ago with Eastern Kentucky because anytime you can have that kind of national exposure its huge, huge for recruiting it huge for Marshall university our fan base our community I know our fans will be excited, I know our players will be excited it will be a great opportunity for us, head coach Doc Holliday said.”

