The Cold Spot restaurant is the place to go for wings on Super Bowl Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – What’s a Super Bowl without food? With lots of different options to choose from it’s often hard to pick. One local restaurant is ready to satisfy your hunger for the Big Game tomorrow night.

‘We’ve been cooking wings for 40 years, this will be about our 40th Super Bowl, The Cold Spot Co-Owner Omar Smaidi said.”

The Cold Spot in Charleston plans to sell about 4,000 pounds of chicken wings for the Big Game.

“We’ve been feeding Charleston for 40 years. We have been voted best wings in the Valley since they started the contest. This year we have some new equipment which is going to help us push out chicken even faster.”

Due to COVID-19, the restaurant urges customers to order on the app and on the web.

“We would like people to stay safe at home, you know enjoy themselves take the food home and enjoy.”

And the stores co-owner admits super bowl sunday will look different this year.

“Every year we get through it, it is an accomplishment. You know this year is going to be a whole new experience for everybody.”

The restaurant also expects to see a rush on salads and burgers but,

“Something about wings and football they just go together like peanut butter and jelly and you know cold spot wings and the super bowl there is no match compared to those two.”

The cold spot expects to sell anywhere between 8,000 – 10,000 pounds of chicken wings combined at their three locations on Sunday.

