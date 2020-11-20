The Commode Bowl will go on

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The Commode Bowl.

A tackle football game in Dunbar that began in 1948 between the River Rats and the Hillside Rams.

The game is played every year on Thanksgiving Day, and this year, these teams will meet for the 72nd time – despite the pandemic.

“I told them from the start. One way or another, if we had to do a kickoff in the middle of 10th Avenue in Dunbar, we would,” said Dave Wallace, one of the organizers. “We would’ve just stopped traffic and had a kickoff and started the game until they chased us off.”

This year’s Commode Bowl was moved from its original location… to behind the Bingo Hall.

“There’s a baseball field and we’re gonna make do with it,” said Wallace.

And the parade that happens before kickoff will still go on as well.

“72 years. I mean anybody and everybody could tell us no but it was gonna happen somehow,” said Wallace.

The purpose of this day’s events is to collect donations for families.

And organizers are hoping people will still come out and give.

“If people want to bring out bags of canned goods or donations, we would gladly pick those up on the way,” said Wallace.

A 72 year tradition that even COVID-19 can’t stop.

“It’s gonna be a little different this year because of the circumstances,” said Wallace. “I mean it might get to the point where you’re not allowed to touch anybody… so every time someone touches the ball, there might be a score… you never know what might happen. We’re hoping everyone wears their masks and social distances, come on out we got plenty of room out on the field where people can come and watch.”