CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Dirty Birds were back home after a mid-week road trip, and a familiar face made his debut for the club!

Herbert Hoover and Marshall alum Corey Bird was back home tonight, hitting for the Birds.

Charleston got on the board first; Yovan Gonzalez blooped a single into left — two runners scored. The Birds plated three runners in the first.

Corey Bird’s first at-bat with the team, and he started out with a bang. A deep drive into left center field that nearly leaves the yard. Bird settles with a stand up triple; and that isn’t the only big thing he did tonight.

A few batters later, Nick Heath skied it to left, it was deep enough to score Bird and Charleston led it 4-0.

The Dirty Birds ran into trouble in the third. With the bases loaded, Rockers’ Zander Wiel got a hold of the pitch and sent it for the grand slam. Now tied up at 4.

It went into extras.

Connor Justus singled in the 10th to send Corey Bird home for the winning run; the final 7-6 Dirty Birds.